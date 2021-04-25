ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.49 Million

Brokerages predict that ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) will announce $13.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ViewRay’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.05 million. ViewRay reported sales of $14.25 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that ViewRay will report full-year sales of $72.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $66.58 million to $79.32 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $114.20 million, with estimates ranging from $96.98 million to $134.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ViewRay.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 166.74% and a negative return on equity of 63.41%. The business had revenue of $18.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ViewRay from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ViewRay from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of ViewRay by 14.4% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ViewRay by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 632,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 253,901 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of ViewRay by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 113,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 47,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the fourth quarter worth $592,000. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VRAY traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 937,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.90. ViewRay has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $7.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.21. The company has a market cap of $739.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.64.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

