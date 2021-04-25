VINchain Market Cap Achieves $2.38 Million (VIN)

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 25th. Over the last week, VINchain has traded down 30.9% against the US dollar. VINchain has a total market cap of $2.38 million and approximately $298,751.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VINchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00065298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00018462 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00061520 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.87 or 0.00094102 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.91 or 0.00682430 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,002.78 or 0.08036222 BTC.

VINchain Profile

VINchain (VIN) is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VINchain is vinchain.io . The official message board for VINchain is vinchain.io/blog . The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

VINchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VINchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VINchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

