Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Given New $295.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $298.00 to $295.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtus Investment Partners presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $260.60.

VRTS stock opened at $256.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73 and a beta of 1.66. Virtus Investment Partners has a 12 month low of $73.49 and a 12 month high of $270.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 32.42 and a quick ratio of 32.42.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $153.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.98 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 20.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,356 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 12,529 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

