Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) Given a SEK 235 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 235 price objective on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 target price on Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 245 target price on Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 236 target price on Volvo and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 266 target price on Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 250 target price on Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of SEK 227.50.

Volvo has a 1-year low of SEK 123.40 and a 1-year high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

