Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Monday, March 8th. DZ Bank raised shares of Vonovia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VNNVF opened at $67.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.93. Vonovia has a 12-month low of $48.15 and a 12-month high of $74.91.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

