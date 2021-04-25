Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Given a €24.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WAC. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.50 ($22.94) price target on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.24) price target on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €21.70 ($25.53).

Get Wacker Neuson alerts:

Wacker Neuson stock opened at €21.20 ($24.94) on Thursday. Wacker Neuson has a twelve month low of €10.40 ($12.24) and a twelve month high of €22.64 ($26.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.36, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 106.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €19.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €17.57.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Neuson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Neuson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.