Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Given a €24.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2021

Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WAC. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.50 ($22.94) price target on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.24) price target on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €21.70 ($25.53).

Wacker Neuson stock opened at €21.20 ($24.94) on Thursday. Wacker Neuson has a twelve month low of €10.40 ($12.24) and a twelve month high of €22.64 ($26.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.36, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 106.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €19.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €17.57.

Wacker Neuson Company Profile

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

See Also: Quiet Period

Analyst Recommendations for Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Neuson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Neuson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit