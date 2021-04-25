Washington Trust Bank Acquires 1,344 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Washington Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 512.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis stock opened at $114.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.75 and a 200-day moving average of $102.40. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $80.12 and a one year high of $115.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $84.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.13%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLD. TheStreet lowered shares of Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.