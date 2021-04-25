Washington Trust Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Washington Trust Bank raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,076 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 1.6% of Washington Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $12,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,920,727.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.79.

COST opened at $373.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $346.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $361.91. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $293.84 and a twelve month high of $393.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

