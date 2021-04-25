Washington Trust Bank Grows Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Washington Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,824 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.95.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $223.54 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $147.05 and a 1-year high of $226.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $217.31 and its 200 day moving average is $207.11. The company has a market cap of $149.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.