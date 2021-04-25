Washington Trust Bank Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Washington Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFE opened at $38.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $43.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.47.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

