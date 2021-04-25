Washington Trust Bank Sells 1,300 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Washington Trust Bank reduced its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,806,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. PACCAR makes up about 20.7% of Washington Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Washington Trust Bank owned approximately 0.52% of PACCAR worth $167,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $93.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $64.25 and a 1 year high of $103.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 1,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total transaction of $164,107.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,927,785.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 3,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $295,295.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,434.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,150 shares of company stock worth $2,540,164 over the last 90 days. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

