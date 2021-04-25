Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lifted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 10.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $7,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WM. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% in the first quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 39,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 18.6% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 146,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,881,000 after purchasing an additional 22,936 shares during the last quarter. Members Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,498,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock opened at $135.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.63. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.13 and a 52 week high of $136.35.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. Research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 52.27%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.58.

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 392 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $43,641.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,515.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $346,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,378,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,382 shares of company stock worth $3,731,129 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

