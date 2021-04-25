Wedbush Boosts UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Price Target to $85.00

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) had its price objective boosted by Wedbush from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for UFP Industries’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.71 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

UFPI has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UFP Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Benchmark raised their price target on UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on UFP Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. UFP Industries currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.33.

Shares of UFP Industries stock opened at $81.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.42. UFP Industries has a fifty-two week low of $35.59 and a fifty-two week high of $85.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.91 and a 200 day moving average of $60.80.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that UFP Industries will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $1,352,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,729 shares in the company, valued at $20,399,897.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott T. Bravata sold 5,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total value of $368,819.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,772 shares of company stock worth $6,471,948. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

