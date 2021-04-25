WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) Price Target Raised to $10.50 at TD Securities

WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) had its target price boosted by research analysts at TD Securities from $10.00 to $10.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 88.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WLYYF. Desjardins upgraded WELL Health Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on WELL Health Technologies from $10.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

OTCMKTS WLYYF opened at $5.57 on Friday. WELL Health Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.06.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 20 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,000 medical clinics across Canada.

