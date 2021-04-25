Wells Fargo & Company Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Wells Fargo & Company reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $275.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on KSU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kansas City Southern from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $231.20.

NYSE KSU opened at $301.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 49.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $122.35 and a one year high of $302.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 31.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,278,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,485,744,000 after buying an additional 24,311 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,560,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,599,000 after buying an additional 158,803 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,892,000 after buying an additional 232,501 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,287,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,714,000 after buying an additional 9,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 962,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,516,000 after buying an additional 207,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

