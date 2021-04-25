Wells Fargo & Company Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2021

Wells Fargo & Company reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $275.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on KSU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kansas City Southern from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $231.20.

NYSE KSU opened at $301.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 49.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $122.35 and a one year high of $302.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 31.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,278,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,485,744,000 after buying an additional 24,311 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,560,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,599,000 after buying an additional 158,803 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,892,000 after buying an additional 232,501 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,287,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,714,000 after buying an additional 9,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 962,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,516,000 after buying an additional 207,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Featured Article: Float

Analyst Recommendations for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit