Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Acquired by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 779.1% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPM opened at $42.77 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.95. The company has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.14, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. The firm had revenue of $286.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WPM. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.58.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

