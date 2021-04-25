Whiteheart (WHITE) Price Down 21.1% Over Last Week

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One Whiteheart coin can now be bought for approximately $1,640.39 or 0.03301971 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Whiteheart has traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar. Whiteheart has a market cap of $14.58 million and $757,528.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00060045 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.75 or 0.00271238 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $515.49 or 0.01037649 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00023970 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,547.56 or 0.99735129 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $317.38 or 0.00638859 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Whiteheart Coin Profile

Whiteheart was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

