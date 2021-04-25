William Blair Comments on Healthcare Services Group, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Healthcare Services Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. William Blair analyst R. Daniels expects that the business services provider will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $407.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.12 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

HCSG stock opened at $31.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.81 and its 200-day moving average is $27.42. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.44. Healthcare Services Group has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $35.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.207 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 24,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 97,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 18,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

