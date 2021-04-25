William Blair Comments on Valmont Industries, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:VMI)

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) – Analysts at William Blair raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Valmont Industries in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. William Blair analyst B. Drab now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $9.42 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.39. William Blair also issued estimates for Valmont Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.16 EPS.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.45. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $774.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their target price on Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.33.

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $242.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $238.69 and its 200 day moving average is $194.49. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 1.16. Valmont Industries has a 52 week low of $98.00 and a 52 week high of $251.63.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 4.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 25,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 22,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Valmont Industries news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 17,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.86, for a total value of $4,154,287.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,244,691.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.30, for a total value of $5,782,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 288,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,665,517.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,562 shares of company stock valued at $13,914,674. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.33%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

