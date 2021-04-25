WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Position Raised by SMH Capital Advisors Inc.

SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 28.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WisdomTree Investments were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WETF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 24.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 12,862 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 8.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,305,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 104,237 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 658.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 110,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 96,036 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 459.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 423,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 347,500 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the third quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

WETF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities lifted their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $4.25 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised WisdomTree Investments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.86.

NASDAQ:WETF opened at $6.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $6.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.21.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. WisdomTree Investments’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

