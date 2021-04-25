Wolfswood Holdings LLC Invests $497,000 in Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRONU)

Wolfswood Holdings LLC bought a new position in Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRONU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000. Frontier Acquisition makes up about 0.9% of Wolfswood Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Shares of FRONU opened at $10.08 on Friday. Frontier Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $10.79.

Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a blank check company, which focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

