Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Insider Sells $81,920.00 in Stock

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) insider Christopher Hufnagel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total value of $81,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,972,180.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Christopher Hufnagel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

On Friday, April 16th, Christopher Hufnagel sold 2,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $79,980.00.

Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $41.63 on Friday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.56 and a 52 week high of $41.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.47, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.54.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.97 million. Research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 17.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 3,285.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 20.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 10,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,516 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 62.2% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.45.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.