World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 78.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,112 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WWE. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WWE opened at $54.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.27. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $61.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 1.42.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.28. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners raised their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark increased their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.92.

World Wrestling Entertainment Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

