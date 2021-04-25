Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Worley Limited delivers projects, provides expertise in engineering, procurement and construction and offers consulting and advisory services. The company cover the full lifecycle, from creating new assets to sustaining and enhancing operating assets, in the hydrocarbons, mining, mineral, metals, chemicals, power and infrastructure sectors. Worley Limited, formerly known as WorleyParsons Limited, is based in North Sydney, Australia. “

Get Worley alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WYGPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Worley from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Worley from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Worley from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.00.

OTCMKTS WYGPY opened at $7.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Worley has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $10.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 2.74.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.3752 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 4.11%. Worley’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

About Worley

Worley Limited provides professional services to resources and energy sectors. It operates through Energy and Chemical Services; Mining, Minerals, and Metal Services; Major Projects and Integrated Solutions; and Advisian segments. The company provides engineering design and project delivery services, including maintenance, reliability support, and advisory services.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Worley (WYGPY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Worley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.