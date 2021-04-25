YFValue One Day Volume Hits $1,534.00 (YFV)

YFValue (CURRENCY:YFV) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 25th. YFValue has a market cap of $7.54 million and approximately $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, YFValue has traded 29% lower against the U.S. dollar. One YFValue coin can now be purchased for $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get YFValue alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00065585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00018835 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00061917 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.76 or 0.00095250 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.74 or 0.00695570 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,896.17 or 0.07770920 BTC.

About YFValue

YFValue (YFV) is a coin. YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 coins and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 coins. The official message board for YFValue is medium.com/@yfv.finance . YFValue’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here . YFValue’s official website is yfv.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YFV is the governance token of YFValue protocol. The project aims to bring the true value of yield farming finance accessible to all users, regardless of whether the user is a big whale or small minnow, via its unique features, namely the voting of the inflationary rate of the supply and a referral system with automatic burning done fully on-chain. “

Buying and Selling YFValue

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFValue directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YFValue should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YFValue using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YFValue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YFValue and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.