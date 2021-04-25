YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 13.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 606,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,599 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $13,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCP. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000.

BSCP stock remained flat at $$22.28 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 313,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,184. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.40. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $22.63.

