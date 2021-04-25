YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 926.5% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,291,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,695,000 after buying an additional 2,067,826 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8,971.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,983,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,700 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $51,527,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,435,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,182,000 after purchasing an additional 542,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 216.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 748,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,017,000 after purchasing an additional 511,830 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.96. 1,622,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,133,266. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.96 and its 200-day moving average is $65.71. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $47.89 and a 12 month high of $75.30.

