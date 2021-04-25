YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 462 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,870 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $4,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 24,544 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,487,808 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $323,664,000 after purchasing an additional 622,623 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 167,684 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $21,816,000 after buying an additional 79,152 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 343,030 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $44,628,000 after buying an additional 30,450 shares during the period. Finally, AtonRa Partners purchased a new position in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $857,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTXS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.48. 749,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,987. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.42. The company has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.26 and a 12-month high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 16,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $2,354,701.50. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $89,825.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,473 shares in the company, valued at $8,471,741.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,861 shares of company stock worth $9,874,366. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

