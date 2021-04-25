YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $9,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter worth $236,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 24,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter valued at about $485,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pantheon Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.08.

NYSE MKC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,369,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,728. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.42. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $75.49 and a 1-year high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.94%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

