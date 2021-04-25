YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,858 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.2% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOG traded up $47.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,315.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,435,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,644. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,143.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,886.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,232.20 and a 1 year high of $2,325.82.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,104 shares of company stock valued at $42,565,228. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,342.42.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.