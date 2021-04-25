Yield Protocol (YIELD) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.77 Million

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. During the last week, Yield Protocol has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.77 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000383 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Yield Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00065107 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00018743 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001924 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00062949 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.08 or 0.00731219 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.26 or 0.00094773 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,987.51 or 0.07671476 BTC.

Yield Protocol Profile

Yield Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Buying and Selling Yield Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Yield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.