Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to Announce $18.53 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) will post $18.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for AutoZone’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $16.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $20.64. AutoZone reported earnings of $14.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full-year earnings of $79.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $75.02 to $83.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $86.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $80.46 to $94.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AutoZone.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AZO shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,395.00 to $1,562.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AutoZone has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,417.09.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total value of $14,062,725.00. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 3,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,260.99, for a total transaction of $4,829,591.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,158,710.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,673 shares of company stock valued at $35,119,737 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth $16,850,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in AutoZone by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 118.2% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

AZO stock opened at $1,471.35 on Thursday. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $982.30 and a 52-week high of $1,524.98. The firm has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,373.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,225.23.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AutoZone (AZO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.