Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) to Post $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Digi International’s earnings. Digi International reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digi International will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.69 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Digi International.

Get Digi International alerts:

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.16 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DGII. Sidoti downgraded shares of Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Digi International in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Digi International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Digi International from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Digi International from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Digi International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.56.

In other Digi International news, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $725,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digi International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Digi International by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Digi International during the 4th quarter worth $325,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 56.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Digi International by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 8,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Digi International stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.43. 210,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,308. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.55, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.78. Digi International has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $25.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.06 and its 200-day moving average is $18.97.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Digi International (DGII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.