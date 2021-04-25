Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) will report $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Duke Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.38. Duke Realty posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Duke Realty will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.81. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Duke Realty.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $248.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.26 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on DRE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.55.

In other news, CEO James B. Connor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $821,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,583.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 3,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $154,264.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,109.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,399 shares of company stock worth $2,457,687. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRE. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRE stock opened at $45.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.22, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.14. Duke Realty has a one year low of $28.80 and a one year high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.83%.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

