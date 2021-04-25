Zacks: Analysts Anticipate General Electric (NYSE:GE) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts predict that General Electric (NYSE:GE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for General Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.03. General Electric posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Electric will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on GE. UBS Group upped their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.21.

Shares of GE stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $13.55. The company had a trading volume of 47,166,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,207,352. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $119.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GE. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 7.2% during the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 22,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 22,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in General Electric by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 106,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in General Electric by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 26,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

