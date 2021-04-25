Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) will announce $67.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $66.39 million and the highest is $68.08 million. Hercules Capital reported sales of $73.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full-year sales of $286.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $277.56 million to $294.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $310.62 million, with estimates ranging from $300.58 million to $319.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hercules Capital.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 42.72% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $75.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HTGC. TheStreet raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.84.

In other news, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 923,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,584,758.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,956.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 1.4% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 100,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in Hercules Capital during the first quarter worth $167,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Hercules Capital during the first quarter worth $51,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 49.1% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 7,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 98.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 170,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 84,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HTGC opened at $17.07 on Friday. Hercules Capital has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.78%.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

