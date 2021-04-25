Zacks: Analysts Anticipate OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Will Post Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.35 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.40. OSI Systems posted earnings per share of $1.20 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full year earnings of $5.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $5.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $5.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow OSI Systems.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $276.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.66 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

In other news, insider Manoocher M. Aliabadi sold 2,500 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total transaction of $234,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,296,931.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 10,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.57, for a total transaction of $975,700.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,564 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,543. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $28,943,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 270,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,230,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 296,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,676,000 after buying an additional 64,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSIS opened at $99.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.48 and a 200 day moving average of $91.13. OSI Systems has a twelve month low of $66.11 and a twelve month high of $100.67.

OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

