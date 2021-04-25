Zacks: Analysts Expect Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Will Post Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) will post $1.67 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Grand Canyon Education’s earnings. Grand Canyon Education posted earnings per share of $1.53 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will report full year earnings of $6.19 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $7.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Grand Canyon Education.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $238.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.14 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LOPE. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Grand Canyon Education presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.75.

Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $111.18 on Thursday. Grand Canyon Education has a 52 week low of $75.64 and a 52 week high of $115.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58.

In other news, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.67, for a total transaction of $1,086,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,736.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total transaction of $7,604,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,166,485.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,200 shares of company stock valued at $12,190,336. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOPE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 164.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,838,000 after purchasing an additional 53,211 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 177.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 13,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grand Canyon Education (LOPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.