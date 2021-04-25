Zacks: Analysts Expect Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Will Post Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) will report earnings of $1.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the highest is $1.23. Heartland Financial USA posted earnings per share of $1.03 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full-year earnings of $4.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Heartland Financial USA.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.58 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 9.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Heartland Financial USA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Christopher Hylen acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HTLF. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,638,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,497,000 after acquiring an additional 161,678 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 1,659,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,994,000 after acquiring an additional 46,079 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,332,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,233,000 after acquiring an additional 15,816 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,615,000 after acquiring an additional 20,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLF traded up $1.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.71. 126,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,842. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.32. Heartland Financial USA has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $54.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.26%.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

