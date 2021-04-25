Zacks: Analysts Expect National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.66 Million

Wall Street analysts expect National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) to post $14.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.40 million. National CineMedia reported sales of $64.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 77.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full year sales of $201.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $155.30 million to $227.95 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $388.00 million, with estimates ranging from $366.30 million to $410.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 million. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The business’s revenue was down 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NCMI shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Monday, April 5th. Benchmark upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.45.

NCMI traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.64. The stock had a trading volume of 306,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,054. The firm has a market cap of $368.18 million, a PE ratio of -30.93 and a beta of 1.91. National CineMedia has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $6.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

In related news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,377 shares in the company, valued at $550,647.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Clifford E. Marks sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 599,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,170,718 shares of company stock valued at $12,158,993 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in National CineMedia by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 199.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,312 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 4.7% in the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 199,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 349,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

