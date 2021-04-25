Zacks: Analysts Expect Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $282.44 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) will post sales of $282.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $280.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $283.62 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Oak Street Health.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.79 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.54.

NYSE OSH traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.49. The stock had a trading volume of 562,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,512. Oak Street Health has a 12 month low of $37.11 and a 12 month high of $66.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.93.

In related news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $329,449.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 560,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,288,449.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Clem sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 621,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,743,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,546,937 shares of company stock worth $409,378,531. 5.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 153,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

