Zacks: Analysts Expect Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Will Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) will post $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rocky Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.62. Rocky Brands posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 118.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Rocky Brands will report full year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $4.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rocky Brands.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.59. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $87.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.10 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Rocky Brands from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 182.4% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,663 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 46,289 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Brands during the first quarter worth about $554,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 5.2% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 221,625 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,981,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Rocky Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $1,106,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Rocky Brands by 240.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,726 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 14,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RCKY traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.85. The stock had a trading volume of 71,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,588. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.37. The firm has a market cap of $426.72 million, a PE ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.61. Rocky Brands has a twelve month low of $16.57 and a twelve month high of $61.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is 24.67%.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

