Zacks: Analysts Expect Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $824.45 Million

Equities research analysts expect Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to report sales of $824.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $746.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $899.27 million. Winnebago Industries reported sales of $402.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full year sales of $3.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Winnebago Industries.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $839.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.28 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

WGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush increased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.87.

Shares of NYSE WGO traded up $3.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.43. The stock had a trading volume of 698,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,309. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.70 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Winnebago Industries has a fifty-two week low of $36.63 and a fifty-two week high of $87.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.30 and a 200-day moving average of $64.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.95%.

In related news, VP Matthew L. Miller sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $3,377,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bret A. Woodson sold 15,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $1,022,313.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,494.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,352 shares of company stock valued at $5,065,821. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 3.5% during the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 55,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,237,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 5.2% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 7,807 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Winnebago Industries (WGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.