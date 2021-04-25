Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Million

Brokerages expect Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) to report $1.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.10 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full year sales of $10.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $11.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $34.30 million, with estimates ranging from $33.00 million to $35.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aeva Technologies.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AEVA. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Aeva Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

Shares of NYSE:AEVA traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 884,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,238. Aeva Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.57 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83.

About Aeva Technologies

AEVA, INC. operates as a machine vision company engages in development of optical-based sensors for the automotive industry. It builds lidar, a laser guidance sensor that are expected to be a key component of self-driving vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

