Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Canadian Solar reported earnings per share of $1.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $3.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $5.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Canadian Solar.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The solar energy provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.66. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSIQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Canadian Solar from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Canadian Solar from $71.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Canadian Solar in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Solar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

Shares of Canadian Solar stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.75. 1,971,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,281,869. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.82 and a 200 day moving average of $46.54. Canadian Solar has a fifty-two week low of $15.84 and a fifty-two week high of $67.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 6.8% during the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 16,101 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 180,954.7% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 135,791 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $6,739,000 after acquiring an additional 135,716 shares during the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar during the first quarter worth $361,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 45.0% during the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 377,400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $18,730,000 after acquiring an additional 117,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 56.7% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 28,350 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 10,259 shares during the last quarter. 41.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Solar (CSIQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.