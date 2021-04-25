Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) to Post -$0.72 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) to report earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.90) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.61). Clovis Oncology posted earnings per share of ($1.28) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full year earnings of ($2.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.77) to ($2.29). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.21) to ($1.28). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Clovis Oncology.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $43.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.16 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Clovis Oncology from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of Clovis Oncology stock opened at $6.09 on Friday. Clovis Oncology has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The stock has a market cap of $636.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.33 and its 200-day moving average is $5.90.

In other Clovis Oncology news, insider Gillian C. Ivers-Read sold 10,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $87,590.30. Also, insider Thomas C. Harding sold 7,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $44,128.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 574,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 19,434 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 107,919 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 24,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

