Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) to Post $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) will announce earnings per share of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Conn’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Conn’s reported earnings per share of ($1.89) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 115.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Conn’s.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.67. Conn’s had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $367.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CONN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised Conn’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

In other Conn’s news, Director Douglas H. Martin sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total value of $63,581.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Curtis F. Bradbury, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $416,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Conn’s by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,176,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,447,000 after purchasing an additional 23,248 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,565,000 after buying an additional 27,136 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 165.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 238,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 148,500 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 297.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 87,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 65,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 80,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 9,784 shares in the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONN traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $19.50. The company had a trading volume of 296,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,619. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $572.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.49 and a beta of 2.59. Conn’s has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $23.94.

Conn's Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

