Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) to report $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the lowest is $0.78. IHS Markit reported earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full-year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for IHS Markit.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INFO shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IHS Markit from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.36.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 61,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $5,535,140.68. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total transaction of $5,124,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,335,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,429,746.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,977 shares of company stock worth $11,705,914. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the fourth quarter valued at about $339,370,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 298.6% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,855,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,610,000 after buying an additional 2,139,270 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit in the fourth quarter worth about $129,096,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in IHS Markit in the fourth quarter worth about $88,529,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in IHS Markit in the fourth quarter worth about $67,594,000. 93.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:INFO traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.81. 2,183,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,613,612. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.09 and its 200-day moving average is $90.65. The stock has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.67. IHS Markit has a 1-year low of $63.95 and a 1-year high of $107.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

Read More: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IHS Markit (INFO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.