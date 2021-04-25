Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.11). Nordic American Tankers posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 159.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 million. Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 33.12%.

NAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Nordic American Tankers from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.75 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Nordic American Tankers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,721,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,729,000 after buying an additional 819,088 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,000,843 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,802,000 after buying an additional 1,545,645 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 194.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,088,693 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after buying an additional 718,460 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 682,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 30,576 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 31.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,513 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 63,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers stock remained flat at $$3.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1,835,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,997,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.12 million, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.64. Nordic American Tankers has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is presently -114.29%.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 23 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

