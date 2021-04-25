Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $335.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) will post $335.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $319.50 million and the highest is $352.00 million. PotlatchDeltic reported sales of $208.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 60.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $989.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PotlatchDeltic.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PotlatchDeltic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.40.

In other PotlatchDeltic news, VP Darin Robert Ball sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $165,499.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Covey sold 18,293 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $971,907.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,619,553. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 51,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 24,898 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 6,370 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $59.39. The stock had a trading volume of 340,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,720. PotlatchDeltic has a 1 year low of $29.12 and a 1 year high of $62.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.20 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 205.00%.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

